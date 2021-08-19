Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 857,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,169,000 after purchasing an additional 62,264 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 128,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.07.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $114.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.20. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $788,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,439 shares of company stock worth $7,135,546 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

