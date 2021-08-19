Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.72 Million Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $291.81 on Thursday. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $278.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 221.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KSU shares. TheStreet downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.64.

Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

