Hartford Investment Management Co. Invests $2.80 Million in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 82.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $50,000. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $100.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $64.21 and a one year high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

