Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 2.3% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Xylem by 9.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 10.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 9.2% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

XYL stock opened at $130.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.40 and a twelve month high of $132.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

