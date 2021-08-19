Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Haverty Furniture Companies has increased its dividend by 42.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Haverty Furniture Companies has a payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to earn $5.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

NYSE:HVT opened at $35.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.29. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The company has a market cap of $647.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.44. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.83%. On average, analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

