Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hawaiian Electric Industries’ earnings. Hawaiian Electric Industries posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.14 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hawaiian Electric Industries.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

NYSE:HE opened at $44.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.25. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.