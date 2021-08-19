HC Wainwright Boosts Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Price Target to $10.00

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quest Resource from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

NASDAQ QRHC opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.50 million, a PE ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.42. Quest Resource has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Quest Resource had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Resource will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 32,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $143,978.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRHC. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Resource in the second quarter worth $73,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Resource in the first quarter worth $83,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Quest Resource in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Resource in the second quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.39% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.