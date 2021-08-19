HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

AMTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aemetis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Aemetis currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $9.30 on Monday. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $294.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -0.15.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. Equities research analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 36.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

