HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

CLSK has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of CLSK opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $413.92 million, a PE ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 5.08. CleanSpark has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.45). CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 97.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. Analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 6,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $114,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,017.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 5,193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 21.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

