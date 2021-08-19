Head-To-Head Analysis: Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition (NASDAQ:VCVC)

10X Capital Venture Acquisition (NASDAQ:VCVC) and Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.9% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition and Commercial Vehicle Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10X Capital Venture Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Commercial Vehicle Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

10X Capital Venture Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.52%. Commercial Vehicle Group has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.58%. Given Commercial Vehicle Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Commercial Vehicle Group is more favorable than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 10X Capital Venture Acquisition and Commercial Vehicle Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10X Capital Venture Acquisition N/A N/A -$9.70 million N/A N/A Commercial Vehicle Group $717.70 million 0.41 -$37.05 million ($0.06) -148.67

10X Capital Venture Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Commercial Vehicle Group.

Profitability

This table compares 10X Capital Venture Acquisition and Commercial Vehicle Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10X Capital Venture Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Commercial Vehicle Group 1.50% 24.12% 5.13%

Summary

Commercial Vehicle Group beats 10X Capital Venture Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Company Profile

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls. The Global Seating segment offers seats and seating systems, office seating, and aftermarket seats and components. The firm serves the trucking, construction, retail, military, bus, agricultural, and off-road recreational markets. The company was founded in August 2000 and is headquartered in New Albany, OH.

