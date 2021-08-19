Head-To-Head Analysis: Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) vs. Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF)

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) and Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Nouveau Monde Graphite and Peninsula Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A -175.21% -67.53% Peninsula Energy N/A N/A N/A

0.3% of Nouveau Monde Graphite shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nouveau Monde Graphite and Peninsula Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A N/A -$13.42 million ($0.51) -12.57 Peninsula Energy $6.08 million 3.51 -$7.64 million ($0.01) -9.12

Peninsula Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Nouveau Monde Graphite. Nouveau Monde Graphite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peninsula Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nouveau Monde Graphite and Peninsula Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nouveau Monde Graphite 0 0 3 0 3.00 Peninsula Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nouveau Monde Graphite presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 110.61%. Given Nouveau Monde Graphite’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nouveau Monde Graphite is more favorable than Peninsula Energy.

Summary

Peninsula Energy beats Nouveau Monde Graphite on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc. engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant. Its solutions include research and development, mine and concentrator, value-added materials, multimodal logistics, and growth markets. The company was founded by Eric Desaulniers on December 31, 2012 and is headquartered in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, Canada.

Peninsula Energy Company Profile

Peninsula Energy Ltd. uranium mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates through the following business segments: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate or Other. The company was founded on November 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

