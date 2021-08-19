Head-To-Head Comparison: AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) vs. Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AIT Therapeutics and Delcath Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -$18.04 million ($3.01) -2.86 Delcath Systems $1.16 million 55.61 -$24.16 million ($8.35) -1.05

AIT Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Delcath Systems. AIT Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Delcath Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

AIT Therapeutics has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AIT Therapeutics and Delcath Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIT Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Delcath Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00

Delcath Systems has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 173.66%. Given Delcath Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than AIT Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares AIT Therapeutics and Delcath Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -100.76% Delcath Systems -1,534.53% -166.54% -92.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Delcath Systems beats AIT Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AIT Therapeutics Company Profile

AIT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Garden City, New York.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO includes the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma; and the ALIGN trial, a Phase 3 clinical trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

