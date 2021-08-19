Head-To-Head Comparison: DaVita (NYSE:DVA) vs. agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) and agilon health (NYSE:AGL) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DaVita and agilon health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DaVita $11.55 billion 1.19 $773.64 million $7.26 18.03 agilon health $1.22 billion 11.17 -$60.05 million N/A N/A

DaVita has higher revenue and earnings than agilon health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.5% of DaVita shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of agilon health shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of DaVita shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DaVita and agilon health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DaVita 1 3 1 0 2.00 agilon health 0 0 9 0 3.00

DaVita currently has a consensus target price of $150.25, suggesting a potential upside of 14.76%. agilon health has a consensus target price of $41.38, suggesting a potential upside of 18.89%. Given agilon health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe agilon health is more favorable than DaVita.

Profitability

This table compares DaVita and agilon health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DaVita 7.47% 61.00% 5.46% agilon health N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DaVita beats agilon health on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc. engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives segment consist primarily of pharmacy services, disease management services, vascular access services, clinical research programs, physician services, direct primary care, end stage renal disease seamless care organizations, and comprehensive care. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

