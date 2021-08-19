Head to Head Comparison: MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) and New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH)

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) and New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MEDNAX and New Frontier Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MEDNAX 2 4 1 0 1.86 New Frontier Health 0 1 0 0 2.00

MEDNAX presently has a consensus target price of $27.29, indicating a potential downside of 15.05%. New Frontier Health has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.86%. Given New Frontier Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New Frontier Health is more favorable than MEDNAX.

Volatility and Risk

MEDNAX has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Frontier Health has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MEDNAX and New Frontier Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MEDNAX $1.73 billion 1.60 -$796.49 million $0.76 42.26 New Frontier Health $346.44 million 4.27 -$73.26 million N/A N/A

New Frontier Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MEDNAX.

Profitability

This table compares MEDNAX and New Frontier Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MEDNAX -2.93% 12.13% 3.21% New Frontier Health -17.23% -4.94% -2.92%

Summary

MEDNAX beats New Frontier Health on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc. provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

New Frontier Health Company Profile

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services. It operates five hospitals and nine clinics in northern China; two hospitals and four clinics in eastern China; and two hospitals and one clinic in southern China. The company is based in Beijing, China.

