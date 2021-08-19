Head to Head Contrast: Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) and Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) and Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Largo Resources and Intrepid Potash, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Intrepid Potash 0 1 1 0 2.50

Largo Resources presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.31%. Intrepid Potash has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.83%. Given Largo Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Largo Resources is more favorable than Intrepid Potash.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Largo Resources and Intrepid Potash’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Largo Resources $121.62 million 7.28 $6.76 million $0.11 124.45 Intrepid Potash $196.95 million 2.30 -$27.15 million ($1.52) -22.18

Largo Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intrepid Potash. Intrepid Potash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Largo Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.4% of Intrepid Potash shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Intrepid Potash shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Largo Resources and Intrepid Potash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Largo Resources 13.44% 8.96% 7.66% Intrepid Potash 4.90% -0.25% -0.19%

Summary

Largo Resources beats Intrepid Potash on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc. produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market. The Trio segment provides Trio, a specialty fertilizer that delivers potassium, sulfate, and magnesium in a single particle. The Oilfield Solutions segment sells water for use in the oil and gas services industry; and offers potassium chloride real-time mixing services on location for hydraulic fracturing operations and trucking services. The company offers salt for use in animal feeds, industrial applications, pool salts, and treatment of roads and walkways; magnesium chloride for use in the deicing and dedusting of roads; brines for well development and completion activities in the oil and gas industry; and metal recovery salt, a combination of potash and salt to enhance the recovery of aluminum in the aluminum recycling processing facilities. Intrepid Potash, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

