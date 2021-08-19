Head-To-Head Review: CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) vs. Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP)

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) and Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CEVA and Blue Sphere’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEVA -3.14% 0.24% 0.20% Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A

77.0% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of CEVA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CEVA and Blue Sphere’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEVA $100.33 million 9.90 -$2.38 million $0.01 4,330.00 Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Blue Sphere has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CEVA.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CEVA and Blue Sphere, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEVA 0 1 5 0 2.83 Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A

CEVA currently has a consensus price target of $59.83, suggesting a potential upside of 38.18%. Given CEVA’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CEVA is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Volatility and Risk

CEVA has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Sphere has a beta of -5.81, suggesting that its share price is 681% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CEVA beats Blue Sphere on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc. engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. Its connectivity portfolio includes LTE and 5G mobile broadband platforms for handsets and base station RAN, NB-IoT for low bit rate cellular and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies for wireless IoT. The company was founded on November 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

About Blue Sphere

Blue Sphere Corp. transforms millions of tons of agricultural, municipal and industrial waste into clean energy and other by-products. The company was founded on July 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

