Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Health Catalyst worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.65. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $29.30 and a one year high of $59.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.01.

In other Health Catalyst news, Director Anita Pramoda sold 5,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total transaction of $307,692.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,634.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 8,635 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $478,206.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,743,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,496 shares of company stock worth $11,669,717. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HCAT shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

