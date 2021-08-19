Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Healthcare Trust of America posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE HTA opened at $29.01 on Monday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.41 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 158,259 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 22,517 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 7,826.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 328,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

