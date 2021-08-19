Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Hecla Mining reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hecla Mining.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

In related news, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $5,909,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 48,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $425,711.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 890,068 shares of company stock worth $7,882,140 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,212,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 586,334 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth $364,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 705,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 163,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $33,101,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,704,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,409,000 after acquiring an additional 308,777 shares in the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HL opened at $5.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 2.20. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hecla Mining (HL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.