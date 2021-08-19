HedgeTrade Price Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002245 BTC on popular exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $357.81 million and $82,566.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005524 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004501 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000359 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00028004 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001140 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000515 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00035976 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00030759 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

