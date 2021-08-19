Helix Trading Down 39.4% Over Last Week (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. Helix has a total market capitalization of $77,846.63 and $18.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helix coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Helix has traded down 39.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00024569 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002013 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000176 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000028 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 35,175,767 coins and its circulating supply is 35,049,932 coins. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

