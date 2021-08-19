Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 370,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,398 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $9,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HP stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.40. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HP. upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

