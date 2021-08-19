Helpico Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $15.00 (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, Helpico has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Helpico has a total market capitalization of $2,348.72 and approximately $15.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helpico coin can now be bought for about $0.0994 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00052918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.10 or 0.00130421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.22 or 0.00150876 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,755.60 or 1.00457251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.40 or 0.00894229 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Helpico

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io

Helpico Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

