Henry Heng Purchases 469,800 Shares of Eneco Refresh Limited (ASX:ERG) Stock

Eneco Refresh Limited (ASX:ERG) insider Henry Heng bought 469,800 shares of Eneco Refresh stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,912.80 ($12,080.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.45.

About Eneco Refresh

Eneco Refresh Limited produces and distributes bottled water and filtration systems in Australia. It also rents water coolers; and distributes filtration systems and water purifiers. In addition, the company produces and distributes plastic molded products, including containers and jars, bottles, gardening products, automotive parts, and toys.

