Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.93 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will report sales of $58.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.60 million. Heritage Financial reported sales of $57.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $237.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $235.70 million to $241.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $231.70 million, with estimates ranging from $224.10 million to $236.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $24.54. 111,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,335. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $882.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

In related news, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $93,284.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HFWA. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

