High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HLF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

HLF stock opened at C$13.60 on Wednesday. High Liner Foods has a 12 month low of C$7.84 and a 12 month high of C$14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$454.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.05.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$308.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$305.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that High Liner Foods will post 1.1799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

In other High Liner Foods news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,098.24. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$75,098.24. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 49,000 shares of company stock worth $659,233.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

