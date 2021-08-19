Highland Capital Management LLC Has $36.71 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,670 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.2% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $605,000. United Bank grew its position in Amazon.com by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.2% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,802,387 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,201.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,480.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

