Highland Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 214.0% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $21.76 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

