Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 907 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,652,000 after buying an additional 203,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,264,000 after acquiring an additional 17,429 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $105.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $107.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.78.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.