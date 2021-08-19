Highland Capital Management LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 36,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $33.59 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.35.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OGN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

