Highland Capital Management LLC Takes $2.03 Million Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,701 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 379 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 405 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 13.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMW stock opened at $154.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.71. The firm has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.07.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

