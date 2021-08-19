HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,398,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,952,689,000 after buying an additional 120,368 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 6.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,458,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,855,000 after buying an additional 143,674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 141.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,025,000 after buying an additional 813,926 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,199,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 367.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 870,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,863,000 after buying an additional 684,761 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KSU opened at $291.81 on Thursday. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.07 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KSU shares. Citigroup lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.64.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

