HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CXP opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 3.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.35.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

