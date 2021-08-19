HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $19,376,106.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,725 shares in the company, valued at $595,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 4,835 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $773,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 351,772 shares of company stock worth $54,921,284. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.23.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $159.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $164.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.60.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.