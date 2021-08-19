HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,157,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,473,457,000 after acquiring an additional 963,748 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,434,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,052 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,370,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,492 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,513,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $970,068,000 after acquiring an additional 964,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $589,336,000 after acquiring an additional 147,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 133,040 shares of company stock valued at $19,321,241 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock opened at $149.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.16. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $90.88 and a one year high of $153.48. The company has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

