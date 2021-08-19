Hills Bank & Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,527,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Shares of DVY opened at $117.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

