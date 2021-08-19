Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Home Capital Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HCG. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.71.

Home Capital Group stock opened at C$41.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$37.70. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$21.00 and a 12 month high of C$42.23. The stock has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 10.19.

In other Home Capital Group news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total transaction of C$59,045.46.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

