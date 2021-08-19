HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the July 15th total of 159,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $40,738.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 99,216.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 72.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HTBI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.24. 797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.65 million, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.79.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 9.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

