Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 110,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 864.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HSHIF remained flat at $$93.75 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.75. Hoshizaki has a 1-year low of $93.75 and a 1-year high of $99.00.

Hoshizaki Company Profile

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

