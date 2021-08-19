H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,310,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 10,360,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $25.39 on Thursday. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. H&R Block’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 161.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

