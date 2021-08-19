H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Given New C$19.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price objective raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.64.

Shares of HR.UN stock opened at C$16.07 on Tuesday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$9.25 and a 52-week high of C$17.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 8.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.59.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

