HSBC Downgrades Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BYLOF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Big Yellow Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Big Yellow Group presently has an average rating of Hold.

BYLOF stock opened at $21.22 on Monday. Big Yellow Group has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $21.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.43.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

