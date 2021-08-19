HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of HSBC on the NYSE have underperformed the industry so far this year. In second-quarter 2021, it reported a decline in revenues and higher costs. Its initiatives to improve market share in the U.K. and China are likely to support financials. However, these efforts might lead to a rise in costs, which will hurt profits. The pandemic-induced crisis, low interest rates and weak loan demand will hamper revenue growth. Yet, the company’s strong capital position, initiatives to strengthen digital capabilities, extensive network and efforts to improve operating efficiency through business restructuring are expected to aid profits. The announcement of exiting from the U.S. and French retail banking operations will help in focusing on Asia. Likewise, the deal to buy AXA Singapore insurance assets will help in expanding wealth business in Asia.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. HSBC has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $113.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.68.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. HSBC had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that HSBC will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HSBC by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

