Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) to post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 155.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $355.00 million for the quarter.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTHT stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,800. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.10 and a beta of 1.56. Huazhu Group has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

