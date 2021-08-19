Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $228.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Get Hubbell alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded down $2.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.88. The company had a trading volume of 200,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,791. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $131.09 and a 12 month high of $208.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 362.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.