Humaniq Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $46,256.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Humaniq has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00055583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00015021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.82 or 0.00841953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00046957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00101994 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.