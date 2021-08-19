Humanscape (HUM) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Humanscape has a market cap of $62.95 million and $5.15 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Humanscape coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00057055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00015273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.57 or 0.00858805 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00047940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00105535 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 574,419,737 coins. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

