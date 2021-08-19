Huntington National Bank Acquires 2,913 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 31.9% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OEF stock opened at $201.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.07. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $148.59 and a one year high of $205.70.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

