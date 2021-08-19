Huntington National Bank Buys 4,980 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,991 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,595,608 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,523,000 after purchasing an additional 28,919 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Autodesk by 13.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,533,000 after buying an additional 426,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,277 shares of the software company’s stock worth $929,078,000 after buying an additional 71,277 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 48.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $928,911,000 after buying an additional 1,099,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,342,251 shares of the software company’s stock worth $926,277,000 after buying an additional 171,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK stock opened at $323.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $303.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $335.67. The stock has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.45.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.