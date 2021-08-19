Huntington National Bank Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,111 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,123 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 758.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 102,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHWY opened at $91.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.77. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,553.50, a PEG ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.55.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,037,428.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,164,993.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $837,040.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 41,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,289 shares of company stock worth $22,018,264. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

